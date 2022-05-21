THORNTON — Audrey Helene Flagg, age 88, of Thornton, Colorado passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Audrey was born July 13, 1933, in Yorktown, Iowa before raising her family with her loving husband, Walt in Casper, Wyoming. In 2016, she moved to Thornton Colorado, where she resided until recently with her daughter-in-law, Jean.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Walter Flagg; her son; Richard Douglas Flagg; her brother, Douglas Spicer and infant great-grandson, Ryland Flagg.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick Spicer (Sandy), of Reno Nevada; sister, Roberta Rambas (Mike) of Sparks, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Jean Flagg of Thornton, Colorado and son, Wayne Flagg (Jane) of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Audrey was an avid bridge player, attaining Life Master status. She retired from the Natrona County School District, after working there for more than 30 years. She will be missed by family and friends.

Special Love and Thanks to Jean for all the love and care she provided for Audrey bringing her into to her home when she left Casper. Grandma was so blessed to have you!

