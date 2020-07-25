Audrey Jane Pfister
LUSK—Audrey Jane (Ellis) Pfister was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 13, 1922 and passed away at the Prairie Pines Extended Care Facility in Lusk, Wyoming on July 15, 2020 with loved ones at her side. She attended high school at Trumbull County High School in Warren, Ohio, graduating at the age of sixteen, following which she was admitted to Endicott College in the Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly, Massachusetts, where she was awarded an associate degree in art. While in college, she met Richard G. “Dick” Pfister, the one love of her life, who was attending nearby Harvard University. The couple married on April 27, 1943. Their young marriage was immediately interrupted as Dick was dispatched by the Army to service in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon Dick’s discharge from the service, the couple moved briefly to Edgemont, South Dakota, and then moved again in 1946 to Lusk, Wyoming, where they made their home and launched what came to be a significant, diversified agricultural enterprise. They had four sons — Richard, Robert, Ronson and Rodney.
Audrey was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, an accomplished artist, cub scout “den mother”, “Hall of Fame” member of the Niobrara Country Club, bank director, Republican precinct woman, gourmet cook, faithful member of the Lusk Congregational Church and so much more, but most importantly, she was a gracious and generous friend, counselor, comforter and servant to all who came to her door and whom she otherwise encountered. While time claimed her flesh, her spirit was ever indomitable. Her final words while wrapped in the arms of her eldest grandson — “This is the perfect situation!”
Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dick, her beloved son, Rich, her mother and father, and three siblings. She is survived by sons Robert (Brenda) of Casper, Ronson (Dory) of Lusk, and Rodney (Ann) of La Quinta, California, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her humble but emphatic directions, there was to be no funeral service. A private family interment service has taken place at the Lusk Cemetery. The family sincerely hopes to schedule a celebration of life memorial gathering at some future date when such an event might be convened without risk to the health of family and friends. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, persons desiring to make a memorial donation direct their gifts to the Prairie Pines Extended Care Facility or charity of the donors’ choosing.
