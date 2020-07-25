Audrey Jane Pfister

LUSK—Audrey Jane (Ellis) Pfister was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 13, 1922 and passed away at the Prairie Pines Extended Care Facility in Lusk, Wyoming on July 15, 2020 with loved ones at her side. She attended high school at Trumbull County High School in Warren, Ohio, graduating at the age of sixteen, following which she was admitted to Endicott College in the Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly, Massachusetts, where she was awarded an associate degree in art. While in college, she met Richard G. “Dick” Pfister, the one love of her life, who was attending nearby Harvard University. The couple married on April 27, 1943. Their young marriage was immediately interrupted as Dick was dispatched by the Army to service in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon Dick’s discharge from the service, the couple moved briefly to Edgemont, South Dakota, and then moved again in 1946 to Lusk, Wyoming, where they made their home and launched what came to be a significant, diversified agricultural enterprise. They had four sons — Richard, Robert, Ronson and Rodney.