Barbara Ann Evans (Humbel), 89, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on February 6, 2023. She was born in Kaycee, Wyoming to Dorothy (Fleming) and Bill Humbel on June 21, 1933. She was a homemaker and sold Avon for a number of years with numerous awards. She enjoyed her beautiful backyard, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and traveling to all her husband’s job locations. You could always count on her giving you her honest opinion.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) of Casper; sister, Berdena; sister, Dolores; sister, Billie Jean; brother, Jerry (Tori); daughters: Terri Busch of Salt Lake City, Donna Hennings of Casper, Dani Amodei of Powell, Pepper (Mark) Whitt of Thermopolis, Roanna Key of Rapid City, and Kirsti (Gary) of Casper; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny; husband, Alvin Amodei; husband, Shorty Key; grandson, Brock; granddaughter, Karlee Kate; grandson, Kailan; grandson, Easton; grandson, AJ; great-granddaughter, Kadence.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Bustards, 600 Cy Ave., Casper, WY 82604.