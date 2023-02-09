Barbara Ann Evans (Humbel), 89, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on February 6, 2023. She was born in Kaycee, Wyoming to Dorothy (Fleming) and Bill Humbel on June 21, 1933. She was a homemaker and sold Avon for a number of years with numerous awards. She enjoyed her beautiful backyard, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and traveling to all her husband’s job locations. You could always count on her giving you her honest opinion.