ALCOVA—Barbara Ashton France age 77 died on January 1, 2020 in a tragic accident.

Barbara was born November 20, 1942 in Evanston, to Merrill and Lois (Sessions) Ashton. She graduated from Cody High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation she married Ron Blakesley and from this union came her daughter Pennie. Barbara married Ben France on May 8, 1976 adding daughter Faith and gaining two bonus daughters Debbie and Reneé. She was now the mother of four beautiful daughters. She raised them with a loving heart and open arms. Mother was her favorite title until she became a Grandma. She took pride and pleasure in her grandchildren.

During their 43 years together Ben lovingly recalls that she was the kindest, most caring and understanding human being he had ever met.

The focus of Barbara’s career was always in the benefit of helping others; from counseling at the State Hospital in Evanston, to the Wyoming Correctional Facility in Rawlins; finally retiring from the Counseling Center in Rawlins after 25 years of service. Her strength and grace were ever present even when she was held captive while working with inmates in the prison.