Barbara Deshler

Barb (neé Cresswell) Deshler, grandmother (Nana), mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, librarian, teacher, climate activist, passed away on July 22 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma on May 23rd. She faced this diagnosis bravely and lived to the fullest the short time remaining to her, surrounded by family and friends. You all know that Barb was kind, generous, outgoing, grateful, and a worrier. To the end she worried not about herself, and the end of her life, but about what that loss would do to those she left behind. Could we carry on without her sage advice, brilliant ideas, endless good-byes and constant, “be carefuls”? To which we would all reply don’t worry we will. Well now your worrying days are over, we will be careful, and, while we say good-bye to your mortal shell, we will not say good-bye to your endless spirit.

Barb was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on May 24th, 1946, and a year later was trundled into the back seat of a Chevrolet for a trip to Casper, Wyoming. Her parents, Don and Betty Cresswell, moved there shortly after Don returned from service in the United Kingdom during WWII. She then lived most of her adult life in Wyoming, always regretting that she had not been born in Wyoming. Barb graduated from Natrona High in 1964 and University of Wyoming in 1968. In September 1969 she married the love of her life, Terry, three weeks after they were accepted into the Peace Corps to serve in Kenya. The 1970s began in Kenya where Barb taught English, history, and religious knowledge to eager Kenyan students, while living with Terry on the school compound with no running water or electricity in a house with mud walls. Two years later they were back in Laramie where Terry entered graduate school and Barb worked part time at Albany County Library. This interest led to graduate school at the University of Oregon where she completed a Master’s degree in library science in December 1975. Shortly after that they were back in Laramie for more graduate school for Terry. Barb worked at the University Science Library and then again at the Laramie library, while also giving birth to Oliver, 1977, Cressa, 1980, and Anna, 1981. In 1986 the family moved to Auburn, California, before returning to Laramie for the last time in 1988. In Laramie Barb completed a third degree, now in education, and soon began teaching in a mixed 4th-5th grade at the University lab school (Prep). She taught there from 1994 until retirement in 2013. Later as she ran into former students, she was invariably given a big hug and was told of how what they had learned in her class came in useful many years on. She was always eager to hear these stories and proud of what her students had accomplished. She touched many lives over her 19 year teaching career. After retirement Barb started worrying more about what the future held for her four grandchildren, Lola (2012), Mayla (2013), Marin (2015), and Zane (2016). She soon became quite active working with others in Wyoming to seek solutions to the crisis in climate which is upon us.