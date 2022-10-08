Barbara Jane (Gilliland) Lockwood died October 2, 2022 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born to Cloyce and Dorothy Gilliland April 18, 1949, in Cheyenne. Much of her youth was spent in Worland and then Casper where she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1967 and later, the Beauty School of Fashion. She later lived in Laramie, Powell, Douglas, Gillette and Keller, TX.

She worked for the State of Wyoming 30 years, including ten years as Chief Clerk of Converse County Court in Douglas. Her career was cut short by a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 1998. Barb enjoyed good food, camping trips, rides in the country and being with her friends.

Barb is survived by her son, Chris Brosious and his wife, Antonine, of Albuquerque, NM; grandson, Hayden Brosious of Albuquerque; grandson, Parker Brosious of West Point, NY; brother-in-law, Ron Plumb of Douglas, WY; four nephews: Brian, Brent and Gary Plumb and David Golen; former husband, Scott Lockwood of Rapid City, SD; and her beloved cat, Mister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sondra Plumb; sister, Sadella Golen and grandson, Hudson Brosious.

No services are planned. Memorials to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.