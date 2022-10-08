 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Jane (Gilliland) Lockwood

  • 0
Barbara Jane (Gilliland) Lockwood

Barbara Jane (Gilliland) Lockwood died October 2, 2022 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born to Cloyce and Dorothy Gilliland April 18, 1949, in Cheyenne. Much of her youth was spent in Worland and then Casper where she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1967 and later, the Beauty School of Fashion. She later lived in Laramie, Powell, Douglas, Gillette and Keller, TX.

She worked for the State of Wyoming 30 years, including ten years as Chief Clerk of Converse County Court in Douglas. Her career was cut short by a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 1998. Barb enjoyed good food, camping trips, rides in the country and being with her friends.

Barb is survived by her son, Chris Brosious and his wife, Antonine, of Albuquerque, NM; grandson, Hayden Brosious of Albuquerque; grandson, Parker Brosious of West Point, NY; brother-in-law, Ron Plumb of Douglas, WY; four nephews: Brian, Brent and Gary Plumb and David Golen; former husband, Scott Lockwood of Rapid City, SD; and her beloved cat, Mister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sondra Plumb; sister, Sadella Golen and grandson, Hudson Brosious.

No services are planned. Memorials to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News