CASPER — The family of Casper native, Barbara Shaw Dennis, would like to invite friends and acquaintances to join them in a celebration of her life, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the main Chapel of Bustard’s and Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY.
Barbara, born January 1, 1928, passed this year January 29, 2022.
Reception will follow the services immediately at Bustard’s Funeral Home, with graveside internment scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Highland Park Cemetery, in Casper.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Casper Humane Society or Casper Rescue Mission.