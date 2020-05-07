BUFFALO -- Bart Green, 81, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
To send flowers to the family of Alfred Green, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 10
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 11
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
9:00AM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 27
Graveside
Saturday, June 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Willow Grove Cemetery
351 N. Adams
Buffalo, WY 82834
351 N. Adams
Buffalo, WY 82834
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.