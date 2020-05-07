Bart Green
Bart Green

  • Updated
BUFFALO -- Bart Green, 81, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Service information

May 10
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
May 11
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Jun 27
Graveside
Saturday, June 27, 2020
2:00PM
Willow Grove Cemetery
351 N. Adams
Buffalo, WY 82834
