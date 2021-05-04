Beatrice Jean “Betty” Rife

After her retirement, she became a loyal QVC viewer and often shopper of any new kitchen gadget being sold! She loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking. She was her own worst critic and had been known to throw away entire pies because she didn't think they were good enough to be eaten by her loved ones. It later became a family joke when a dish didn't turn out as expected to “pull a Betty” and just throw it in the trash! Betty loved to quilt and made each of her grandchildren a quilt that was given at each of their weddings. She belonged to several quilting clubs and over the years made hundreds of quilts and generously gave them away to friends and family. It wasn't uncommon for her to be working on four or five different quilts at the same time. They ranged from simple patchwork quilts to hand appliqued elegant designs with great detail. Each was special to her, made with love and proved to be the perfect hobby after retirement.