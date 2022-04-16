 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOVELAND, CO — The Saulcy family of Loveland, CO and Encampment, WY and the Wright family of the Sacramento and Elk Grove, CA region would like to let family and friends know that their beloved Becky Saulcy, formerly Becky Wright, and formally Rebecca Ann Wright Saulcy, passed away the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Wyoming services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Encampment Presbyterian Church with a Celebration to follow at the Grand Encampment Opera House. Further family celebration will be held in midtown Sacramento, CA at Zocalo’s on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Thank You—friends and family for all prayers and condolences thus far, and a full obituary will follow online. Info by text @ (970) 703-3251.

