Becky Sue Moore
View Comments

Becky Sue Moore

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS - Becky Sue Moore, 59, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Douglas. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Gorman Funeral Chapel. A second service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Elm Springs Community Hall, in Elm Springs, S. D.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

To send flowers to the family of BECKY MOORE, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
2:00PM
Gorman Funeral Homes
P.O. Box X 1147 Cheyenne St
Douglas, WY 82633
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
1:00PM
Elm Springs Community Hall
Main Street
Elm Springs, SD 57791
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News