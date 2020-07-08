Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DOUGLAS - Becky Sue Moore, 59, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Douglas. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Gorman Funeral Chapel. A second service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Elm Springs Community Hall, in Elm Springs, S. D.