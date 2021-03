GLENROCK—Belva Jean Rothleutner, 79, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, near Douglas. Funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Saint Louis Catholic Church with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as celebrant. Vigil will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel.