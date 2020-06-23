× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Bernadine “Bea” Leafdale died peacefully at home on June 18, 2020 with her family by her side. Bea was born at home in Tensleep, Wyoming on August 13, 1929, the youngest of nine children born to Bert and Elizabeth Simpson. Her mother died when she was 14 months old and her father died when she was only fourteen. She was raised by brothers and sisters during the Depression.

Some of her fondest memories were with her father while living in Tensleep; graduating from high school in Thermopolis, Wyoming; and serving the Lord through her consummate volunteer work. She was always willing to help someone in need.

She married Neal Leafdale in 1946. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before he died in 2006. They had three children, Linda (Ron Johnston), Holly (Jerry Terry) and Rod Leafdale; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.They enjoyed traveling and played golf everywhere they went.

A memorial service is pending at this time for her birthday on August 13, 2020. Service information will be available at a later date.

