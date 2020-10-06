CASPER—Bernard Vincent “Bernie” Straub was born October 5, 1933 in San Bernardino, California to Arliss Joseph Goforth and Wilma Jacqueline “Billie” (Berger) Goforth and named Vincent Bernard Goforth. When Bernie was yet an infant, his parents divorced and a couple of years later his mother married Henry Ogilvie “Heinie” Straub. Just prior to his eighteenth birthday and registration for the draft, Bernie was formally adopted by his step-father and legally became his son and a Straub!

Shortly before and during World War II, the family followed Heinie’s employment through the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California as a logger, then on to the mines of Nevada before heading to Los Angeles then El Monte, California and the wholesale grocery business. When the family moved to El Monte, Bernie (or “Skip” as his family called him) was in sixth grade and attended Columbia Elementary School through eighth grade followed by El Monte Union High School where he very much enjoyed playing football and running track. Following his 1951 high school graduation, Bernie attended Citrus Junior College in Glendora/Azusa, California. As he often noted, he and his buddy were not allowed to register for classes until they signed to play football! The school at the time had a mere 150 students.