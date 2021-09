CASPER—Bernard Vincent “Bernie” Straub, 86, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Inurnment will be in the St. Mark’s Columbarium. a luncheon WILL follow in the parish hall.