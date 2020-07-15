Bertie Wester
  • Updated
BUFFALO -- Bertie Wester, 91 died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Service information

Jul 16
Visitation
Thursday, July 16, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Jul 17
Graveside
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:00AM
Willow Grove Cemetery
351 North Adams Avenue
Buffalo, WY 82834
