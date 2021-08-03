CASPER—Beth Marie Russell left this realm July 25, 2021 after a lengthy battle with health issues. Beth was 63 years old.

Beth was considered a fighter all of her life. No matter how sick she was, she was determined to keep fighting. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong! Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like—there was no quit in Beth. Though her health had been failing her for years, her spirit kept her pushing through the pain.

Beth is survived by three children, Heather Russell of Colorado, Nicole Russell of Wyoming, and Ryan Russell of Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister, Dean Hagle of Casper, Marilynn “Mari” Richardson of Falls Church, VA, and David Hagle of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Tucker James. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Hagle-Hoffhine, and three sisters, Bonnie Petersen, Barbara Gehrett, and Beverly Bryan.

Beth was born January 11, 1958 in Jamestown, North Dakota. She attended Kelly Walsh High School where she met and married Thomas Russell. Beth worked in the service industry and had many loving friends. Beth will be missed!

Services will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Newcomers Family Funeral Home, 710 E. 2nd St., Casper. A celebration of life will be announced at the service.