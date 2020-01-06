CASPER—Bethel Jean “Beth” Schultz, 79, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. She was born on October 3, 1940 in Garretson, South Dakota to Norman and Evelyn Fresvik. She graduated from Garretson High School in Garretson, South Dakota. Beth met the love of her life Roy J. Schultz at a dance and once she became old enough they married. To this union they had four children. The young family relocated to Casper and they operated the Green Gables Motel.

Beth was an avid book reader and always kept her home neat and tidy, always keeping busy. She enjoyed crocheting and all of the family received her gifts of afghan’s and doilies.

She will be so missed by her family whom she adored, she will be remembered for her amazing giving heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Fresvik; her mother and step-father, Evelyn and Richard Kriens; husband, Roy J. Schultz; and sister, Karen Marie Schmidt.