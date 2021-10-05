DOUGLAS—Bette Hildebrand, 77, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming on Thursday, September 30, 2021 after an extended illness. She spent her final days surrounded by loved ones.

Bette was born in the old Douglas Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 1, 1944 to Stanley Howard and Mary Lorene (George) Lass. She grew up on the family ranch four miles west of Douglas and graduated from Douglas High School in 1962.

Bette and James “Jim” Hildebrand were married in Hot Springs, South Dakota on December 6, 1963. Bette was the “sports lady” of the family. She won the regional rifle contest in Montana in 1962, and as an avid bowler, loved her local leagues and statewide travels with her bowling team. The family enjoyed many trips and honors in archery, and she and Jim never missed their sons’ football, baseball, and basketball games and enjoyed their nephew’s golf tournaments! Later on, she and Jim, along with a giant bag of peanut M&M’s, would travel across Wyoming to attend their grandchildren’s events and games.