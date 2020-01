Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CASPER—Bette Ruth Faust died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Casper. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.