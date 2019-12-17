Bette Ruth Mau Faust

CASPER—Bette Ruth Faust passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was in the care of the Wyoming Hospice facility in Casper with friends and caregivers by her side.
Bette was born March 9, 1921 in Kemmerer, WY to William and Barbara Mau. Growing up on the family’s ranch, she attended school in Cokeville, Wyoming. After high school, Bette attended the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1943 with a BA in History, a minor in Biology and a Teaching Certificate. Shortly after graduation, Bette joined the US Navy as a WAVE. She was stationed in Pensacola, Florida as a gunnery instructor.
After the war, Bette worked in personnel for United Airlines in San Francisco where she met S. Ray Faust, Jr. in the United Airlines cafeteria line. She said she was attracted to him because he was so polite and “he had a new car”. In 1947 they married in Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA. They moved often while Ray pursued a career in the oil business as a geophysicist. Bette and Ray remained devoted to each other and celebrated 66 wedding anniversaries before he passed away in 2014.
Bette made each house a home filled with wonderful cooking aromas, the sound of laughter and many activities. She tried to instill a sense of order to her girls and succeeded with one daughter more than the other. Luckily both girls absorbed her love of the arts, gardening, reading, dogs and history.
Bette devoted her life to her family and her community, being an active participant in her children’s schooling, supporting them in extra-curricular activities, and setting an example of leadership in religious, political, social and philanthropic organizations. A partial list of her activities includes PTA, Tri Delta, PEO, GEO Wives, and volunteer activities with the Catholic Church. It was not unusual to find Bette raising money for student scholarships and donating to organizations that assist the less fortunate, because education and women’s rights were two of her passions. Bette’s hobbies included playing bridge, gardening, pottery, reading, hiking and cross country skiing.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a niece and two nephews.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan
Lavedan and Pamela Kennedy (Bob); two sisters, Maxine Eley and Esther Hutchinson; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Mother’s friends and relatives who continued to be a constant presence in her life since she became ill. We wish to thank her many devoted caregivers who gave of themselves with patience and grace over the last four years.
The mass to celebrate mother’s life will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on January 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Following a reception at the church, Bette will be laid to rest with military honors at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery Chapel at 1:00 pm.
Donations may be made in Bette’s name to the St. Anthony Tri-Parish School in Casper, WY.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.bustardcares.com.