Bette Ruth Mau Faust

Bette devoted her life to her family and her community, being an active participant in her children’s schooling, supporting them in extra-curricular activities, and setting an example of leadership in religious, political, social and philanthropic organizations. A partial list of her activities includes PTA, Tri Delta, PEO, GEO Wives, and volunteer activities with the Catholic Church. It was not unusual to find Bette raising money for student scholarships and donating to organizations that assist the less fortunate, because education and women’s rights were two of her passions. Bette’s hobbies included playing bridge, gardening, pottery, reading, hiking and cross country skiing.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a niece and two nephews.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan

Lavedan and Pamela Kennedy (Bob); two sisters, Maxine Eley and Esther Hutchinson; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Mother’s friends and relatives who continued to be a constant presence in her life since she became ill. We wish to thank her many devoted caregivers who gave of themselves with patience and grace over the last four years.