Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WHEATLAND—Betty Coulter, 79, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Wheatland. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Wheatland Cemetery.