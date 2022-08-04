Betty Darlene Bock Gibson

MY GRANDMA BETTY—My Grandma has so many fine qualities of which I will name a few, She has a generous caring nature and a loving heart, She always sees the good in everyone, no matter what they’ve done, A bad word she would speak of no one. My Grandma will always be there for me no matter where she is, She is my best friend who shares with me a special bond. My Grandma gave me the essentials that provided me with unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons is life, and most important COOKIES! Grandma you play a very special part in my life and I thought that you should know, My childhood is filled with memories of you that you couldn’t buy with all the gold in the world. And even though I’m all grown up, at heart I will always be Grandma’s Lil’ Angel!!! Love always, Baillie.