CASPER — Betty Darlene Bock Gibson, 83, of Casper, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Betty was born to Margaret (Shepherd) Bock and Harold V. Bock on April 1, 1939, in Buffalo, Wyoming. Betty married Bernard M. Gibson on September 1, 1956. Betty and Bernard had three children, Linda M. Perkins born June 5, 1957, Bernard M. Gibson, Jr. born February 12, 1960; and a baby boy July 11, 1962.
Betty is preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, Harold (Herkie) Bock; her husband, Bernard, Sr.; Baby boy; her daughter, Linda and son-in-law: Joe Perkins, and grandson, Jason Perkins.
Betty is survived by her son, Bernie Gibson (BillieJo); grandchildren: Jamie Perkins, Joey Perkins, Kasey Perkins, Kyle Gibson (Jessica), Kody Gibson (Kylie), Baillie Gibson, and like grandsons: Billy Cobler (Amanda) and Robby Cobler (Makalee); eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews.
Betty grew up a sheepherder’s daughter on a ranch in Sussex, Wyoming. Betty moved to Buffalo for her education and enjoyed cheerleading and providing half-time entertainment with her friend, Carol. Betty loved to bake, cook and feed her family and friends with lots of cookies, popcorn, pie and leftovers!
MY GRANDMA BETTY—My Grandma has so many fine qualities of which I will name a few, She has a generous caring nature and a loving heart, She always sees the good in everyone, no matter what they’ve done, A bad word she would speak of no one. My Grandma will always be there for me no matter where she is, She is my best friend who shares with me a special bond. My Grandma gave me the essentials that provided me with unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons is life, and most important COOKIES! Grandma you play a very special part in my life and I thought that you should know, My childhood is filled with memories of you that you couldn’t buy with all the gold in the world. And even though I’m all grown up, at heart I will always be Grandma’s Lil’ Angel!!! Love always, Baillie.
Celebration of Betty’s life will be planned for 2023. Please send memorials to Wyoming Dementia Care, 1831 E. 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.