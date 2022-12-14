Betty Joline “Betty Jo” Johnson St. Clair December 7, 2022 Betty Jo St. Clair of Thermopolis Wyoming went to be with our Lord on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona. She was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, and friend. Betty Jo was born in Thermopolis Wyoming to Bill and Goldie (Richardson) Johnson on November 28, 1933. She was the second oldest of 5 children. Betty Jo graduated from Hot Springs County High School in 1952 and married the man that swept her off her feet, Rodney St. Clair of Grass Creek Wyoming.Rod & Betty Jo bought their first home in Norwalk California, where they started their family with 2 daughters, Kim and Robin. A move took them to Billings Montana where their son Ron was born. In 1961 they relocated to Salt Lake City Utah and made many friends. In 1971 they started a new adventure when they purchased the United Campground in Jackson Hole Wyoming. After retirement, they were snowbirds in the winter with a home in Mesa Arizona and traveled with their 5th wheel in summers to work at Colter Bay in Teton National Park, Wyoming. In 1997 a move took them back to Betty Jo's home town of Thermopolis where they worked for the State Park Service for several years.In 2004 Betty Jo moved to Sheridan Wyoming to be closer to her husband Rodney, of 52 years who was residing at the Sheridan VA medical center. Betty Jo lost the love of her life in April of 2006, and in 2007 she relocated to Buffalo Wyoming to live with her oldest daughter Kim.Betty Jo was known for her amazing talents, knitting, crocheting, and making naugahyde purses all of which led to a profitable hobby. She loved baking, playing golf, but most of all dancing. Camping, rockhounding and flower pounding rounded out a list of her many past times.Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband Rodney of 54 years, one brother, Larry Johnson, and one sister, Karen Johnson Franckowiak, her parents Bill & Goldie Johnson, and sister- in-law Nona Johnson. She is survived by her 3 children, daughters Kim St. Clair, Buffalo WY & Quartzsite AZ, Robin St. Clair Dittrich, (Dennis), of Beaverton OR and son Rodney Ron St. Clair (Karen) of Sheridan WY. Her dog Shadow, 4 grandchildren, Justin, Melissa, Allison, & Sierra, and 1 great grandchild, Aura Lee. She is also survived by two of her brothers, Hugh Johnson (Mildred) of Buffalo, and Mark Johnson (Jane) of Casper, brother-in-law Steve Franckowiak of Richland WA and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time.