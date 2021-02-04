Betty Lee Neuenschwander

ROCK SPRINGS—Betty Lee was born in East Orange New Jersey on April 29, 2026, but spent most of her younger life in St. Louis, Mo. where she was the only child of Reverend William and Helen Hohenschild. She passed away February 3, 2021. She married Paul “Drew” Neuenschwander in 1948 and after a brief time in Montana spent the next 65 years in Casper the wife of an oilman and mother of three children.

Betty Lee spent her remaining years at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs so she could be near family.

She loved gardening, Persian cats, world travel, and being involved at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper.

Betty Lee is survived by her sons, Paul Neuenschwander and wife Jan of San Antonio, Tex. and David Neuenschwander and wife Sue of Rock Springs, Wyo.; grandchildren, Laurie Hoffman of Austin Tex., Steven Neuenschwander of Morgantown, W.Va., Kristi Neuenschwander of Apache Junction Ariz., and Jon Neuenschwander of Jacksonville, N.C.; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents of St. Louis Mo.; her husband, Paul “Drew”; and daughter, Carrie; both of Casper.

Graveside services will be at a later date.