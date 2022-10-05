MESQUITE, NV — Betty Lou Hendren, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022, at Highland Manor. She was born in Ohio to John and Mabel. She married William in a heat of passion.

Betty was an outgoing, fun-loving individual who was active throughout the years in organizations such as Sweet Adeline’s, the Beehive Jive, and the Sun City Singers.

She was a member of the Wildcatters Club, and the Women’s Petroleum Club when living in Casper, WY.

While living in Salt Lake City, she volunteered regularly at the Blind Center and was a volunteer host with the 2002 Winter Olympics.

She is survived by her husband, William; two sons: Bret and Cecil; and several grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents: John and Mabel and her younger brother, John (Buzz).

There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Memory of Betty Lou Hendren to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, Dept. # 880505, P.O. Box 29650, Phoenix, AZ 85038-9650, or visit their website https:www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org for ACH donations.