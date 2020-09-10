× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Betty Louise (Wilcox) Milam, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Per her request there will be no services. She has been cremated and will be buried next to her mother in Spokane, Washington.

Betty was born in Missoula, Montana to Shelly “Johnson” and Fred Wilcox on September 5, 1932. She attended and graduated from North Central High in Spokane, Washington.

After high school she worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Telephone Company.

In Spokane she met and married William H. “Bill” Milam. Bill got a job with Schlumberger Oil Field Services. The couple then moved to California. Betty was a homemaker for her years in California. Together they raised three children, Vicki, Steve and Cindy.

After many years in California, they were transferred to Casper, Wyoming. Betty worked for Tooke Engineering, Mr. Nobodies, and her last and most favorite place she worked was for Pinky Hawks Construction.

She and Bill enjoyed traveling around the United States in their trailer. They also traveled overseas numerous times including Hawaii and Mexico.