Beverley Kay Wheeler

CASPER - Beverley Kay Wheeler passed away September 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Beverley was born on June 23, 1944 to Marcus and Ferne Hamm. She graduated in 1962 from Adams County High School in Commerce City, Colorado. She attended UNC in Greeley, CO and graduated with a B.A. of Special Education in 1965; she later received a M.A. of Special Education.

In 1966 she moved to Casper, Wyoming starting her first teaching job at A.J. Woods School. Beverley taught Special Education for 35 years.

Beverley enjoyed writing short stories, water painting, listening to bluegrass music, and singing in the Casper Civic Chorale.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marcus Hamm; mother, Ferne Hamm; and grandson, Christopher Jacob.

Beverley is survived by her brother, Edward Hamm; two daughters, Angela Petersen and her husband Bobby, and Michelle Martinez and her husband Marty; two granddaughters, Nichole Vogt and Makayla Vogt; and one step-grandson, Martin Martinez, Jr. and his wife Krista.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 13th at 2:00pm with refreshments afterwards.

In lieu of cards and flowers the family is asking for any donations to be sent to Hospice.