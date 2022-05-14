CASPER — Beverly Ruby Valdez was welcomed home on May 4th of 2022 at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 14, 1932 in St. George, Utah to George “Ammon” Stringham and Vilate Stringham. She was the middle child of a total of five siblings.

In her teens, her family moved to the windy city of Casper and she met a strapping young cowboy by the name of Robert Northrup Turner and the two married in May of 1950. The two welcomed four children. In 1973 Robert Northrup Turner went to his final resting place. Beverly remarried in 1976 to Jose “Joe” Valdez. She worked at Natrona County School District #1 as a cook and then has a head cook for a total of 24 years.

She was welcomed home by her parents, all of her siblings, two nephews, and several other family members. She is survived by all of her children: Ann Day (Don), John Turner (Yvonne), Robert “Bob” Turner “(Linda), and Matt Turner (Cindy). Her stepchildren: Lorenzo “Lorry” Valdez, Vincent Valdez, Luke Valdez, Frank Valdez, Virginia Chilton and Jennifer Martinez and their children. Her Grandchildren from the Turner side of her family: Casey Day, Jamie Leslie, Kristy Genetti, Max Turner, Ryan Turner, Lynette Johnson, Shawna Osterman, Alissa McFarlane, Dillon Turner and Cody Turner. She is also survived by numerous great-grandkids and great-great grandkids.

Her services are to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2627 E 7th St, Casper, WY 82609 on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10:30am.