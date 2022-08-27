Bill Clouse

On August 20, 2022, our dad passed away peacefully, just five days before his 92nd birthday, surrounded by all of his loved ones.

On August 25, 1930, he was born in Indiana to Estella and Thomas Clouse. After joining the Army, he met Virginia Baca. They married and later divorced, only to become good friends followed by a union of their three daughters: Yolanda, Gina, and Deena.

He worked most of his life in the restaurant industry, doing various jobs until the age of 82 while taking care of his grandchildren, who meant the world to him.

He always found time to have coffee with his many friends who were very special to him.

He was a kind and gentle soul who loved everyone he knew; a true blessing to our family.

Bill is survived by his three daughters, Yolanda (Chuck) Park, Gina (Ken) Ballard, and Deena Lopez; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Clouse; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Wayne Lopez; his parents; and his sibling.

Service: Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 E. Second, Casper, WY 82601, 307-234-0234.