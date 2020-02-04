William C. Vandeventer
CASPER – Retired businessman Bill Vandeventer died at the Central Wyoming Hospice Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from complications of heart disease. He was 83.
He was born June 8, 1936, in Pittsburgh PA to Jay C. and Emma (Brown) Vandeventer. His father, a petroleum engineer, moved the family to Texas, where Bill graduated from Midland (TX) High School in 1954. He earned a BS degree in geological engineering at the University of Oklahoma, an MBA from the University of Texas, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army Reserves.
On Aug. 15, 1959, Bill married high school sweetheart Carolyn Petering in Midland, and began his career as a West Texas oilfield engineer with Conoco. They had three daughters before transferring to Casper in 1972.
In 1975, Bill joined Kirkwood Oil & Gas in Casper, then struck out on his own in 1982, starting ProVal Inc., and EnviroEngineering, an asbestos removal company. He retired in 2015 at age 79.
His beloved wife Carolyn died in 2009 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease—five months short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bill loved time with his family, cars, hunting and fishing, collecting guns, gardening, Oklahoma Sooners football, reading the morning newspaper, and his loyal dog Susie. He belonged to Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Masonic Lodge #56 and Casper Shriners. He donated generously to local charities and churches, and was quick to help friends in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by daughters, Mary (Ron) Franscell of San Antonio TX, Susan (Bill) Pennington of Worland WY, and Julie (Bruce) Hitt of Casper; sister, Marian Jones of Midland; and grandchildren, Hunter and Karen Perala, and Taran and Morgan Pennington. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins, and beloved members of his late wife's family.
The family is grateful to doctors and staff at Wyoming Medical Center and Central Wyoming Hospice for their care and kindness.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bustard's Funeral Home, and before his services at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. A reception follows. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider donations to Shepherd of the Hills or in Carolyn Vandeventer's name to the Alzheimer's Association of Wyoming, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne WY 82009.