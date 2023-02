Billy Burdette Marsh

Memorial services for Billy Burdette Marsh, 87, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at All Saints Episcopal Church with Reverend Diane Carleton officiating.

Billy died January 28, 2023 at Torrington Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or EWC Foundation.

Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.