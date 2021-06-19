 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blair L. Parnizari
0 Comments

Blair L. Parnizari

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blair L. Parnizari

CASPER—Blair L. Parnizari, 82, of Casper, Wyoming died Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 58 years; daughters, Kathy (John) Gall and Noelle Workman; three grandchildren, Christopher Workman, Danielle Arevalo, and Denise Gall; and five great-grandchildren.

Blair enjoyed traveling and having his family around.

No services are planned at this time.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News