CASPER—Blair L. Parnizari, 82, of Casper, Wyoming died Sunday, June 13, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 58 years; daughters, Kathy (John) Gall and Noelle Workman; three grandchildren, Christopher Workman, Danielle Arevalo, and Denise Gall; and five great-grandchildren.
Blair enjoyed traveling and having his family around.
No services are planned at this time.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.