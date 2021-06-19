CASPER—Blair L. Parnizari, 82, of Casper, Wyoming died Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 58 years; daughters, Kathy (John) Gall and Noelle Workman; three grandchildren, Christopher Workman, Danielle Arevalo, and Denise Gall; and five great-grandchildren.

Blair enjoyed traveling and having his family around.

No services are planned at this time.

