CASPER — Bob Kidd, a Casper native, businessman, rancher and downhill ski racer passed away on June 14, 2022 at his home. Born on March 9, 1947 to David and Sarah Lucille (Love) Kidd. He attended Park, Dean Morgan and NCHS. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1972 with a B.S. Agriculture Economics.

In 1973, Bob and Nancy Swanton were married and moved to Sublette County where Bob managed the Jewett Land and Livestock Company/Kidd Ranches. During their years in Sublette County they welcomed two daughters, Surrey and Sarah.

Bob was chosen by the University of WY as a delegate to the Council of Agriculture Research, Extension and Teaching (CARET) for 34 years. Bob was the president of WY LEAD Class One.

Bob ranched in Casper with the Cole Creek Sheep Company, long- time friends and Wyoming pioneering families.

Casper Mountain, home to Bob’s passion for downhill ski racing. In high school he was on the Junior National Ski Team and US Ski Team. In 1968 while on the UW Ski Team they won the NCAA Championship. Giving back to the ski community Bob was a volunteer coach for the Casper Mountain Racers from 1985-2020.

An inurnment will be held at the Highland Cemetery on June 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life on June 26, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Hogadon Lodge. We all know Bob loved to share stories so please round up your stories and memories and come join us.

Donations may be made to Friends of Hogadon, P.O. Box 2348, Casper, WY 82602 or UW Foundation College of Agriculture.

To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.