Bob L. Boner

Bob was a true stockman and was always eager to learn from other good stockmen whom he held in high regard. One of Bob’s sayings was “good fences make good neighbors”. He spent years at Cole Creek rebuilding and maintaining the many miles of fences. Developing and improving the water resources available to his livestock were also high on his list of priorities. Bob continued to be involved in the ranch until the day of his death. He and Ann were instrumental in giving each of their sons the ability to continue in the farming and ranching business which allowed them the opportunity to raise their families in the most ideal environment imaginable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob was an avid football fan. He very much enjoyed going to Wyoming Cowboy games with his friends and family and only missed one of the many bowl games the Cowboys played in over the years. He was a charter member of the “Cowboy Joe Club”. His membership card sported the member number 6.

Later in life Bob and Ann enjoyed traveling. They spent time in the winter in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and made an annual trip with the entire family to the Black Hills over the 4th of July. Bob continued to enjoy winters in Arizona and trips to the Black Hills until his passing. After Ann’s passing Bob enjoyed companionship with his good friend, Dede Reed.