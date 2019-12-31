You have free articles remaining.
DOUGLAS - Bob L. Boner, 85, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Congregational United Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Private viewing will be held.
Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
Gorman Funeral Homes
P.O. Box X 1147 Cheyenne St
Douglas, WY 82633
