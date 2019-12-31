Bob L. Boner
View Comments

Bob L. Boner

{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS - Bob L. Boner, 85, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Congregational United Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Private viewing will be held.

Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel

To send flowers to the family of BOB BONER, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
Gorman Funeral Homes
P.O. Box X 1147 Cheyenne St
Douglas, WY 82633
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before BOB's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News