Bob Nutzman passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 15, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 84 years old. Bob was born in Bertrand, Nebraska on January 31, 1938. He grew up on a farm outside of Bertrand until his parents moved to town in his teens. He graduated from Bertrand High School in 1955. Bob married Carolyn Nelson on September 28, 1958. Together they had three children. Bob worked for the natural gas company his entire adult life. In 1975 his work moved Bob and his family to Casper, Wyoming. He retired from Kinder Morgan in 1996. In 2008 Bob and Carolyn relocated to Colorado to be closer to family.