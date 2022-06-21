Bob Nutzman passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 15, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 84 years old. Bob was born in Bertrand, Nebraska on January 31, 1938. He grew up on a farm outside of Bertrand until his parents moved to town in his teens. He graduated from Bertrand High School in 1955. Bob married Carolyn Nelson on September 28, 1958. Together they had three children. Bob worked for the natural gas company his entire adult life. In 1975 his work moved Bob and his family to Casper, Wyoming. He retired from Kinder Morgan in 1996. In 2008 Bob and Carolyn relocated to Colorado to be closer to family.
Bob was a very caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He and Carolyn enjoyed years of traveling with friends and fishing the lakes and streams of Wyoming.
Bob is survived by his children: Julie Thompson of Casper, WY; Jayne (Doug) Arithson of Centennial, CO; and Jim (Julie) Nutzman of Kearney, MO; grandchildren: Brandon, Justin, Bailey, and Brooke; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley. He is also survived by his brother, Don Nutzman of Bertrand, NE.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; parents: Maynard and Beulah Nutzman; brother, Bruce Nutzman; sister, Beverly White and son-in-law, Andy Thompson.
The family will be planning memorial gatherings in both Casper and Bertrand later this summer.