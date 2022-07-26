CASPER — Bob Whitaker, a resident of Casper for over 50 years, passed away in November, 2021 in California. Bob was born in 1924 on a farm in Southwest Missouri. When he was sixteen-years old, Bob was injured when a horse fell on him in a farming accident. Bob refused to allow the doctor to amputate his leg which was badly broken. After spending almost a year in traction Bob was eventually able to walk again, but his leg bothered him the rest of his life and he was never able to finish high school. The doctor said, Bob was the most cantankerous patient he ever had, but that stubborn refusal to surrender to adversity became a hallmark of his life.

During WWII, Bob moved with his parents and younger brother to Wyoming to work in the oil fields after the family lost their farm during the Great Depression. Not long after the move Bob’s brother, William, drowned while swimming with a friend. Bob worked as a toolpusher in the oil fields and then started a trucking company with his father in Thermopolis where he married Myrna Wyoma Smith. They had two children—Linda in 1951 and Robert in 1952. Bob and Myrna, the babies and Bob’s parents drove to Missouri for Christmas. While driving on a wintry, two-lane country road in Missouri, Bob’s car crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bob’s wife, mother and father died before medical help could reach them. Bob and an aunt were injured but the babies came through the crash without a scratch perhaps having been shielded by the others. Coping with his grief, running the business by himself and taking care of two babies was more than Bob could manage so his aunt and uncle who lived in Kansas City, Missouri took on the responsibility of raising the two children who were only 17 months and 4 months old at the time of the accident.

Bob remained in Thermopolis where he continued to build his business, traveling to Missouri to see his children a few times a year. Bob remained a widower, living alone, for almost fifteen years before marrying Genevieve (Johnnie) King from Worland, who also loved hunting and fishing and was as comfortable cooking over a campfire as dressing up to see a show in Las Vegas. Bob and Johnnie moved to Casper for a fresh start as a couple but soon afterward the devastating loss of Johnnie’s only son in the Vietnam War overshadowed their plans and hopes. Bob and Johnnie continued to work hard, drawing comfort from Johnnie’s large extended family, their friends and their church, spending winters in Scottsdale and Casa Grande, Arizona where Johnnie loved to golf.

For almost fifty years Bob operated Whitaker Trucking by the river in Mills gradually moving toward buying and selling trucks and oil field equipment rather than trucking. Bob and Johnnie weathered more misfortunes over the years including the death of Johnnie’s grandson and granddaughter as young adults, Bob’s failing eyesight, cancer and Johnnie’s failing health. Bob never retired and in his nineties was still able to make deals, buying and selling over the phone, using his excellent memory when he could no longer see to read.

After Johnnie’s death in 2019, Bob moved to California to be closer to his daughter. Bob passed away in 2021, a few months shy of reaching 98. He had a tough life filled with challenges and heartbreak but also the love of his family and friends and his irrepressible good humor. Undoubtedly, Bob is sitting in a boat on a heavenly lake with Johnnie by his side, a drink in his hand, his eye on his fishing pole, waiting for the big one to bite.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Elks Lodge, Casper, Wyoming, Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 2:00—7:00 p.m. with music, refreshments and tall tales.