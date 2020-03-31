Bobbie “Colene” (Harper) Stoneking

CHANDLER, Ariz.—As the sun was rising on the beautiful warm morning of March 16, 2020, surrounding her with love of her family, Colene has gone to the Greatest Lakes of all time, nestled in the Big Beautiful Sky Above.

On February 12, 1936 Colene was born to Robert A. Harper and Edna M. Riddle Harper in Cloudcroft, New Mexico located in the Lincoln National Forest. She was welcomed with love by her siblings Twila, Lloyd, Lila, and Nelda; soon after she was welcoming her younger siblings Robert “Pug”, Emily and Jack.

Colene and her family lived in many states, while her dad looked for work to provide for the family, they have lived in several towns and villages throughout Colorado and Wyoming. They had lived in Pinedale, WY when she was a young lady. She learned to live the true Wyoming way. They finally made Casper their home in the 40’s. Colene attended Casper public schools including NCHS.

January 23, 1952 Colene married Jerry D. Stoneking. Jerry and Colene started their family; Lil, Jerry, Corene, Roxie and Terry. Jerry and Colene enjoyed the Wyoming; fishing, wild game hunting, and rock hunting. Together Jerry and Colene taught their children to love and enjoy the Great Wyoming life. Colene also enjoyed gardening; alongside her was her lil sidekick Tippy.