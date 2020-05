Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CASPER - Bobbie Jo Dover, 51, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin, S.D. Burial followed at the Martin Community Cemetery. Vigil was held Monday, May 18, 2020, at the church.