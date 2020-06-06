× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—At age 97, Bobby Aloise Marlow passed away May 29, 2020.

Bobby had an Associate’s degree in business. She was a devoted wife and mother raising eight children and lovingly cared for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bobby was a teacher, worked as a bookkeeper for an oil company in Casper, and was co-owner of Casper Distributing until she retired in 2016.

She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Don K. Marlow; her parents, Chris C. McLemore and Katie Duffy McLemore; four sisters, a son, and grandson.

She leaves two sisters, Christine McLemore Harper of Bolivar, MO and Carolyn McLemore Meacham of Paso Robles, CA; brother, C. C. McLemore (Deanne) of South Greenfield, MO; seven children, Kenneth Marlow (Francis) of Sterling, CO, Carolyn Marlow of Casper, WY, Patricia. Chandler (Larry) of Broken Arrow, OK, Bobby Marlow of Billings, MT, Mary Kontz (Richard) of Gallup NM, David Marlow (Vicky) of Twin Falls, ID, and Peggy Marlow of Denver, CO; 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed and is resting in the arms of the Lord.

Service information Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home

600 CY Avenue

Casper, WY 82601 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.