CASPER — On July 29, 2023, Bobby Dean Clark’s journey on Earth ended in Casper, WY after a full life of many accomplishments and accolades. He will be remembered for as an entrepreneur, inventor, businessman, business mentor and father of one son, Weston Clark and three daughters, Delinda Gay Brummond, Deana Clark-Moller, Eldeana Van Kirk, and one son, Weston Clark.

Bobby Dean was born on August 12, 1935, in Hollywood, CA to Roy and Emaroy Clark. Bobby Dean’s family lived all over the United States and settled in the Casper, WY area where he graduated high school and married his high school sweetheart. Bobby Dean was a driven and talented young man who was gifted with a sense of humor like no other! Life then took him into the service where he served our country as Corporal, Bobby Dean Clark in the US Marines.

After leaving the service, he settled in the Riverton, WY area and his love for business ignited. Bobby Dean was a visionary who owned many businesses in the Riverton and Shoshoni areas servicing his community as a strong businessman and employer. Bobby Dean owned and operated Lakeside Resort with passion and zeal for many years until 1974. His endearment for the restaurant and meat industry leads him into opening other businesses in the area with Hi-Mountain Seasoning being his final business endeavor. To enjoy a full retirement, he sold Hi-Mountain in 2003.

Retirement kept him busy. He enjoyed spending most of his time in his yard, planting trees, plants, and landscaping with native rocks. His yard was also so well groomed, not to mention beautiful located just outside of Riverton. When he wasn’t in the yard, he enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and 4-wheeling. Bobby Dean had a very innovative mind and developed many patents and creative inventions in his spare time. He was quite a character, as he was known for his jokes, sense of humor and teasing. Just look at his picture.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Emaroy Clark; his brother, B. Duane Clark.

He is survived by his brother, Carroll Grant Clark and wife, Inger of Riverton; his son, Weston Clark and wife, Jodi of Colorado Springs, CO; his daughters: Delinda Gay Brummond of Cody, WY, Deana Clark-Moller of Albuquerque, NM and Eldeana Van Kirk of Cheyenne, WY. Dean is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, one niece and a nephew.

Bobby Dean loved trees and tending to them so in lieu of flowers, the Clark family asks you to plant a tree in his honor.