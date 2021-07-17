Bobby Jack England

DENVER, Colo.—Jack passed away on July 3, 2021, at the age of 90, after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born to a sharecropping family in Alvarado, TX, May 13, 1931, Jack spent his childhood living and working on a cotton farm with his father, mother, brother and five sisters.
After high school, he joined the US Air Force in 1949 and was deployed to fight in the Korean War the following year, serving as a Private Second Class in the 5700th Maintenance Squadron. Jack returned home to Texas when the war ended in 1953, where he began working as an oilfield supply salesman for Mid Continent Supply. He transferred with Mid Continent to Casper, WY the following year. In 1963 he became a successful distributor for Plicoflex tape products, and over the years he built a strong reputation, both in the industry and the community for his knowledge, reliability and integrity. In 1976 Jack and Phil Cooper founded Pro Kote, continuing to sell and distribute oilfield pipeline supplies. Jack continued to oversee the operation of Pro Kote, along with his two sons, for 35 years until he retired in 2011.
Jack married his beloved wife Ruth in 1977, and almost immediately, they discovered they shared a love for travel. They spent the next 40+ years enjoying road trips all over the United States, exploring Mexico and South America, and going home to Texas often to visit family and friends.
Jack was a loving and caring father and husband, and he was very much adored by his children and grandchildren. He was also a man with many friends, who knew him as earnest, dependable and trustworthy. He’s remembered for his gregarious and genuine personality, warm smile, and his grand sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to laugh, and he quite often entertained friends and family with stories and jokes.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth England of Denver, CO, and two sons, by his first marriage, Bill (Mary) England of Casper, WY, and Leigh (Miki) England of Homosassa, FL; as well as two stepsons, Fred Maten (Carol) of Denver, CO, and Bill Sneed of Denver, CO; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A memorial reception will be held on August 14, 2021 in Casper, please contact the family for more information.
Condolences may be left at olingerhampdenmortuary.com.