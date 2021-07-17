Bobby Jack England

After high school, he joined the US Air Force in 1949 and was deployed to fight in the Korean War the following year, serving as a Private Second Class in the 5700th Maintenance Squadron. Jack returned home to Texas when the war ended in 1953, where he began working as an oilfield supply salesman for Mid Continent Supply. He transferred with Mid Continent to Casper, WY the following year. In 1963 he became a successful distributor for Plicoflex tape products, and over the years he built a strong reputation, both in the industry and the community for his knowledge, reliability and integrity. In 1976 Jack and Phil Cooper founded Pro Kote, continuing to sell and distribute oilfield pipeline supplies. Jack continued to oversee the operation of Pro Kote, along with his two sons, for 35 years until he retired in 2011.