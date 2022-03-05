CASPER—Bonnie Jean Culver of Casper, Wyoming passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on February 25, 2022 of natural causes.

Bonnie was the first born to her parents Cliff and Myrle Marquiss on March 7, 1933 in Newcastle, Wyoming.

Her father was a highway contractor, and Bonnie told many stories of the adventures they had living all over the state of Wyoming and attending numerous different schools in all the little towns. She learned quickly how to make new friends and carried this skill throughout her life.

The family did eventually settle down in Newcastle, Wyoming where she would graduate from Newcastle High in 1951. While in High School she met Jerry Culver, her one and only. Bonnie attended the University of Wyoming, but left school to marry Jerry and move with him to Tulsa, Oklahoma where he would finish his degree. Then off to the Air Force in Big Spring, Texas. Jerry was training to be a jet pilot. In 1955 their first child Bill was born.

In 1956 Jerry’s father was killed in an airplane accident, and the young family would return home to Newcastle where they would manage the many family businesses. Their second child Patti was born later that year and Cathy would follow in 1959.

In 1961 the family would move to Scottsdale, Arizona where they would live until 1967. Their youngest child Chris was born there in 1966.

True Wyomingites they returned and put down roots in Casper, which would be their forever home. Bonnie became very active in the community. She held many offices in her PEO chapters, was a member of the Casper Service League, The First United Methodist Church, where she served in many roles and gave very freely of her time and talents. A longtime member of the Casper Country Club, many bridge clubs, tennis leagues and her beloved Platte Pearls.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her house was always clean, there was always a family dinner on the table, and she listened patiently to everyone’s woes and achievements. Best of all she was a character. She was playful, fearless, full of hilarious Wyoming idioms, jokes, comedic quips and was the ultimate prankster, all while maintaining grace. She loved to hide in closets, unmade beds, behind doors just to give someone a scare, her grandchildren where always on guard.

She was meticulous and caring in everything she did. Her motto was always, “do something kind for someone else everyday whether in word or deed.”

Bonnie was a devoted Christian. She believed that God was her Lord and savior, and knew that she would meet Jesus and be reunited with loved ones that have gone before her. She passed her strong Christian values on to her family, many of whom work serving the Lord in various capacities.

Jerry and Bonnie would have many happy years enjoying their beloved Bar-C ranch in Kaycee, Wyoming and their winter home in Rio Verde, Arizona. Both became gathering places for family and friends through the years.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Petey; husband, Jerry in 2001; and son, William in 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti (John) Lee of Casper; daughter, Cathy (Dennis) Lower of Missoula, MT; and son, Chris Culver of Casper; seven grandchildren, Seth, Stephanie, Bill, Jennifer, Catelyn, Michael and Matthew; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharron (John) Ackerman; and nieces, Suzanne and Shawnda of Newcastle, WY.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, March 7th at 11:00 am at First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson St.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wyoming Rescue Mission, or Central Wyoming Hospice or Youth for Christ.