Brad Lloyd Paul Loftin born Sept. 2, 1988 and passed away May 28, 2022. Brad was born near Greybull to Dottie Larchick and Bill Hetzel, who had decided to give him up for adoption. Fortunately Steve and Cindy Loftin were hoping for just such a son, and we got one that day! He came home to Sunflower Street in Casper and grew up in the cul-de-sac there. I remember my favorite activity when he was a baby, was to watch him when he woke up, because he would start out every morning with a smile! He was an early talker and made friends easily around the neighborhood. He and his brother Lonnie built several bicycle tracks with many jumps around Paradise Valley so their friends could compete at improvised BMX. Lonnie and he also loved camping, and the family made trips to Wyoming mountains and lakes in the summer and snowboarding and snowmobiling in the winter. The boys were always a big hit at family reunions, and they made life long memories with their uncles, aunts and cousins from around the country.

Then, his life changed when he went to a junior high school dance at the rec center and discovered MUSIC DJ, Clint Wenn! The chaperone said he stood at the front of the room all night entranced by the lights and the BIG sound. He essentially made music sound his life’s work from then on. He started his own DJ company while he was in high school and went to school in Phoenix for sound mixing and production. He had other careers along side being “the sound guy”. He had a cell phone repair store, the sold insurance with Brian Helling and finally got his real estate license too. He attended Paradise Valley Elementary, CY Junior High, and Kelly Walsh high school.

His true love in life were his dogs, he was a serial dog owner, and each one was friendlier than the last. He also was one of the Marvel Heros and he did sound for Tony Stark and stood in for him when he got tired of being Iron Man. Most of Iron Man’s best sarcastic remarks were borrowed from Brad when he and Tony changed the suit back and forth. He never married, but picked up a “bonus” family as he went through life. He formed a father-like relationship with his friend’s daughter Kaitlyn Smith that was very touching. They liked travelling to BMX races and going to life events, and Bronco games together. They scolded each other about proper behavior and argued about what were the most fun things to do. Another bonus family was his biological family back in the basin, father Bill, mother Dottie and brothers Matthew and Nathan, whom he discovered and reunited with in his 30’s.

His father Steve Loftin lives in Casper and his mother Cindy Loftin was deceased in 2020. His brother Lonnie Loftin also lives in Casper with nieces and nephews, Colin Loftin, Zayla Piper, Karson Brewer, Hayden and Kybin Loftin. Brad was sick for several days before his death of Pancreatitis at home early in the morning Saturday May 28th.

Brad will be missed by many around the Casper area as Brad’s life was all about his friends. He loved people and making them happy by playing music and drinking with them, so there will be a reception at the Gaslight Social with a funeral service before it. The funeral will be at 3pm, Friday June 10 at Restoration Church on Walsh Drive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Casper Humane Society.