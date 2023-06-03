Brandi Lee (Wollerman) Forgey, 61, of Casper finished her work here on earth on May 29, 2023. Brandi was born to Richard and Patricia Wollerman in Casper, WY on October 21, 1961. The family lived in the Gas Hills and Riverton before eventually settling in Casper. Brandi and her former husband, Rick Legerski, had two children, Shantel and Scotty. Later she met Keith while working at Wear Parts. After he spent awhile working up to it, he asked her out and they were married in 1989. They went on many adventures, took trips together with friends, and most of all spent many long days working together.

Brandi was an ardent supporter of youth, agriculture, and community. She was actively involved in the 4-H and FFA programs as her children were growing up and beyond. She was active in the school PTA and was always willing to help with activities that the kids wanted to be involved in. Brandi was also an active committee member for the College National Finals Rodeo. She helped find musicians for the event for many years, was involved with the Style Show, and was integral in the Special Olympics Rodeo event.

Brandi was active in the Natrona County Cow-Belles and was instrumental in starting the Royal Court Program, growing youth beef ambassadors in our community. She helped many young women grow in their public speaking abilities, community involvement, and knowledge of the industry. Brandi, along with Keith, also mentored and poured into the lives of the next generation of the agriculture industry when they came and worked on the ranch. They conveyed their understanding of the value of hard work, the importance of caring for your livestock, and the values of the code of the west.

Dogs were an important part of Brandi’s life. She spent much time training and working with her border collies and sheep. She traveled around to many clinics and dog trails and was very successful with many of her dogs. She was also able to spend time with many great friends met along the way in her travels. Ultimately her family and the animals were her passion. She loved instilling her work hard play hard mentality with her grandchildren. They would be out making sure first thing all the animals were fed and taken care of along with the rest of the chores that needed to be done. Then they could be found at the movies, or some other fun thing Brandi found to entertain them with.

She is survived by her daughter Shantel Anderson; son Scotty (Stacy) Legerski; sister Fritzi (Dean) Bicknese; brother, Brock Wollerman; father-in-law Rod Forgey (Marinel), grandchildren Bode, Tripp, Keith, Reagan, & Kinsley, nieces and nephews, friends, 6 dogs, and her livestock.

Brandi was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, mother-in-law and grandparents.

A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 1 pm at Forgey Land & Livestock, 4291 N 6 Mile Road. Cards can be sent to PO Box 2581 Mills, WY 82644. In lieu of flowers a fund has been set up at Hilltop National Bank (Forgey Dog Park Fund) to continue the dream of building a dog park in town in her and Keith’s memory. Or please donate to a charity of your choice in her honor.

She lived by the Code of the West.