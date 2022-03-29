Brenda Dahmers Crimm

CASPER — Brenda Dhamers Crimm, 66, passed away of a lengthly illness on March 25, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, WY. She was born April 18, 1955 in Rock Springs, WY, daughter to Jack D. Sheldon and Doris Ham Sheldon.

Brenda attended UTHS High School in East Moline, IL. She took various business and finance classes while in college. In 1973 she married Robert Dhamers. Together they had one son, Justin R. Dhamers. They later divorced in 1985. On March 18, 2022, she married her long time partner, Larry Crimm.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Jack Sheldon. She is survived by her son, Justin Dhamers (Tracy); five grandchildren: Chris (Sandra) Sagers, Cynthia (Harley) Graham, Jayden Dhamers, Chase Dhamers, Chevy Dhamers; three great grandchildren: Colt and Natalyn Graham, Logan Sagers; one brother Dan Sheldon (Gloria) and two sisters: Marsha Stock (Terri) and Fenessa Little (Lyn); along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from Noon until the start of the service beginning at 1:00pm led by Dr. Reverend Dottie McCurdy. Interment will be held at Wyoming Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at Bustard & Jacoby Reception Center.