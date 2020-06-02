× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—A memorial service for Brenda Kay Bohac Lewis, 59, will be held outdoors at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Hangar in Bar Nunn.

She died May 27, 2020, at UC Health of Colorado after a lengthy illness.

Brenda was born August 9, 1960, to Willie and Joye Bohac in Beeville, Texas, and was raised with her sister and brother on the farm outside of Beeville.

She graduated from Skidmore High School, Skidmore, Texas.

She started dating her future husband, Dayton Lewis, when she was 19 and they married May 23, 1981, at First United Methodist Church in Beeville.

She never met a stranger and made friends very easily. Most of her life was spent as a homemaker and mom, although she did work early on alongside her husband as bookkeeper and receptionist.

With two young children and their dog, Sam, the family moved to Wyoming in 1990, where third child, Codey, was born in 1994. She remained in Wyoming the rest of her life. She always lived by the motto, “one day at a time,” which her father had shared with her.