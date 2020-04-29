× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Brian Keith Eldridge was born March 20, 1966, in Cheyenne, WY. He lived in Cheyenne and Casper until 1975, when his family moved to Bellingham, WA. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1984, where he played football, along with fishing and bicycle racing as hobbies. He joined the Marine Corp in 1985 and was Honorably Discharged in 1989. He moved back to Casper in 1991 and went to work at Statewide Electric, where he worked for the past 29 years.

He was involved in a variety of hobbies, including building and piloting model airplanes, helicopters, boats, and cars. He was also an avid outdoorsman. His most enjoyable hobby was SCUBA diving. Because of his love of SCUBA, he was able to travel the world with his friends and take breathtaking videos of all of his SCUBA excursions.

Brian Keith Eldridge, 54, of Casper, Wyoming died Sunday, April 26, 2020.

An open visitation will be held 11am until 4pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Newcomer Casper Chapel. The family will not be present at the chapel but ask that you pay your respects during the visitation time. There will be a register book available.

The family will have a Memorial Service with Military Honors this summer when allowed. Please note the service information will be in the Casper Tribune and on his website when arranged.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

