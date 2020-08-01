× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Keith Eldridge

CASPER—Brian Keith Eldridge was born March 20, 1966, in Cheyenne, WY. He lived in Cheyenne and Casper until 1975, when his family moved to Bellingham, WA. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1984, where he played football, along with fishing and bicycle racing as hobbies. He joined the Marine Corp in 1985 and was Honorably Discharged in 1989. He moved back to Casper in 1991 and went to work at Statewide Electric, where he worked for the past 29 years.

He was involved in a variety of hobbies, including building and piloting model airplanes, helicopters, boats, and cars. He was also an avid outdoorsman. His most enjoyable hobby was SCUBA diving. Because of his love of SCUBA, he was able to travel the world with his friends and take breathtaking videos of all of his SCUBA excursions.

Brian Keith Eldridge, 54, of Casper, Wyoming died Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend a joint funeral service for Amy and Brian Eldridge on Thursday, August 6, 2020, between 3:00- 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 E. 2nd St. in Casper.

